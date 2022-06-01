Family, fire fighters, and police mourn and remember Flint fireman

Flint, MICH (WJRT) - A City of Flint Firefighter- now resting in peace.
Family, friends, and fellow first responders remembered John Stenger during a memorial Wednesday. Stenger worked as a firefighter for 17 years. He took his own life this April after responding to two calls involving the death of an infant. It's the second suicide for the department in the past two years.
Bagpipes playing Amazing Grace, comforting friends and family gathered to honor John Stenger: a brother, uncle, fire fighter and friend.
"He took care of everybody in that area. From keeping the grass cut to cleaning up people's yards. People needing help fixing something at their homes in that area. He always volunteered, he always did that," recalled Ray Barton, fire chief for the city of Flint.
A procession of fire engines, one flying the American Flag and others sporting black banners marking the loss of one of their own, preceded the service.
Stenger was a man who ran towards danger to help others - both on duty and off.
"If there's someone who needs a hand, go out and help them. If somebody needs a better job- if you know someone, tell someone- and get that guy or that woman a better job. That's what Johnny did time and time again," said Rob Moquin, president of the Flint rugby team in which Stenger played.
The loss of a veteran fire fighter is taking its toll on not only the fire department, but the police force as well. Often, both forces respond the the same call for help. Police officer Mark Bourdreau sending a message of community thru this tragedy.
"PTSD for us is a real thing. My message to you guys: stop minimizing how you feel after a difficult call. Talk to someone: your friend, your spouse, your co-worker. And if you are okay, ask somebody else how they're doing," Bourdreau said.
It was a sentiment echoed by Chief Barton.
"We have to talk about it. We have to say it for what it is. Because we're starting to lose more firefighters, more police officers, more people in public safety, to suicide than line of duty deaths," he lamented.
Ceremony attendees planned a community clean-up on Frost Street this afternoon to commemorate Stenger, but the rain postponed their project.
Chief Barton said the Fire Department will announce their new date on social media soon.