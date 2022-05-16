Family sues Michigan State Police over incorrect 2021 warrant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- A Flint family is suing the Michigan State Police for what they call acts of discrimination and violations of their civil rights.
Just over a year ago, Michigan State Troopers knocked down their door to look for evidence in a drive-by shooting. However, nobody in the family was actually involved.
Lawyers for the family say this incident violated one of Michigan's non-discrimination laws, as well as the family's constitutional protection.
They're seeking damages for the family's emotional trauma from the event.
"I am just so grateful that this day didn't turn out like so many other days for people who look like us. So many people who didn't get the opportunity to stand up in front of you and tell you how wrongly they were treated because they were killed by the people who were supposed to protect them," said Aaron Dunigan, whose mother and sister were the subjects of an alleged no-knock raid last April. But he said the trauma is still with them.
On April 21, 2021, Michelle Colston was getting her children ready for bed with the help of her mother, Renee Dunigan, when they said Michigan State Troopers used a battering ram to enter their apartment unannounced.
They say the troopers made them keep quiet as they investigated the home, with no access to their phones to let their family know they were okay.
Lawyers for the Dunigan/Colston family allege that troopers' biases led them to rush the investigation.
"What happened was they saw a car in the driveway and jumped to a conclusion that it belonged to one family... And what this really was was sloppy police work. It would not have occurred in a white community. It's police work that says they're all the same, they're all guilty," said Attorney Will Goodman.
They said this alleged profiling violated Michigan's Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and that the Troopers' behavior in the home violated the family's 4th and 14th Amendment rights. They're seeking damages to help cover mental healthcare and therapy costs as they work to regain their sense of security.
"There are small children in this family, who- before this happened- trusted the police. They were told to respect the police. Now, when they see the police, they ask their mom and grandma and uncle ''are they going to kill us?'" said Attorney Julie Hurwitz.
A spokesperson for Michigan State Police had no comment for ABC12 at this time, but in a statement last year, they said they used a cruiser's P.A. system to notify the family from outside.
The Duncan/Colston legal team said that claim is false.