Fenton residents wish fire-damaged restaurants a speedy recovery

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - "Tragic." That's the word Fenton residents are using to describe the loss of "El Topo-" a popular Latin American restaurant with a secret speakeasy.

The restaurant caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are still looking into the cause.

Fenton's known for its restaurants, but many people say El Topo - and the speakeasy it shared a building with - were a cut above the rest.

"Last week it was Holly. This week it was this. Definitely not good news to hear about or see," lamented Kyle Nicolay. He is just one of many residents shocked by the damage at El Topo and its sister business, the Relief & Resource Company.

"It's such a tight community here. Small nice downtown with quaint buildings and a fun place to visit. And it's just sad this is going to be out of commission for a while," said resident Rochelle Glazewski.

She and her son, Hunter, remember their first visit shortly after it opened in 2016.

It was Hunter's 21st birthday and his first time having a drink.

"I remember, specifically, how good the drinks were and how surprised I was to learn this place had great drinks," Hunter recalled.

But residents said "El Topo" was more than a front for the R&R.

"It's just, great food. A great restaurant," said patron Rudy Kautman, whose favorite dish was their enchilada.

"This is one of the best spots in town to get Latin American food," said Nicolay.

Now, looking at the charred remains of the outdoor dining area, they say their community has suffered a great loss.

"Any time people would come and visit, this is where I'd take them. Because it was such a hallmark of the community," Nicolay said.

ABC12 reached out to El Topo's owners Wednesday morning. They said they have enough money to keep the team on payroll for a while. And while they can't give a date yet, they said they plan to fully rebuild.