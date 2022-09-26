 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 18 knots from the northwest
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&
breaking

Flint City Council approves water credits for residents

  • Updated
  • 0
flint water faucet

Water running from a faucet.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A $300 credit will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council. 

The measure passed 5-2.

The move has been debated since June and allocates $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make the credits possible.

Credits will be sent to all active accounts regardless of regardless of payment status.

The cost of water has gone up 320% in Flint over the last 40 years-- according to a 2021 study funded by the Mott Foundation.

Recommended for you