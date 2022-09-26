Flint City Council approves water credits for residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A $300 credit will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council.
The measure passed 5-2.
The move has been debated since June and allocates $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make the credits possible.
Credits will be sent to all active accounts regardless of regardless of payment status.
The cost of water has gone up 320% in Flint over the last 40 years-- according to a 2021 study funded by the Mott Foundation.