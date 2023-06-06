Flint city officials reacts to city council missing the deadline to approve the 2023-2024 fiscal budget

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A special meeting is planned for Thursday after Flint's city council failed to make the deadline the charter spells out for approving the budget.
That deadline was yesterday...the first Monday in June.
On the same day the city announced a one-billion-dollar investment by General Motors...and new life for Buick City....the council could not come close to approving a spending plan for 2023-2024.
"The administration did its part," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely. "We put together a balanced budget enhancing services, recreation opportunities, and infrastructure repairs so we did our job."
Mayor Neeley says we are witnessing both a very high and low moment here in the city.
"There's never been a time in the city of Flint where we can say that we've had more than $2 billion of investments in a year - never before," he said. "And at our highest high we have to witness our lowest low - announcement in the morning more than a billion dollars' worth in investment - announcement at night...the council can't pass a balanced budget for the residents of the city of Flint."
Mayor Neely says this 2023-2024 fiscal budget will increase all levels of service inside the city of Flint including but not limited to increasing public safety wages, blight reduction, and infrastructure.
2nd ward Councilwoman Lewis says the deadline for budget approval set by city charter is the first Monday in June - after Monday night's meeting - that deadline was missed.
"It's in the charter it must be approved by the first Monday in June - if it's not the city council will be in violation," Lewis said. "And because we didn't get it approved, we definitely are in violation of the charter."
"So, what this means for residents is that by state rule if the budget is not passed by the 31st of this month we can go into a city shutdown," said Mayor Neely. "So, this can bring the city of Flint to a halt."
Councilwoman Lewis calls it disappointing that her fellow colleagues continue to stall the meetings - and says it distracts the council from getting things done.
"This is embarrassing, and this is not how you move the city forward," she said. "And to my knowledge, I don't even know if this has ever happened in the city's history so we're not here to make negative history we're here to do something good for the city of Flint, so we just hope that our colleagues get on the same page."
Mayor Neely says that council had more than enough time to look over the budget to be able to make their final vote - but after Monday night's hearing the task at hand was overlooked.
"We put it before them months ago. We've had more than 12 budget hearings to be able to go over this," he said. "And now it's time for them to do their job and that's to vote."
There will be a special Flint City Council meeting to discuss the budget on Thursday at 5:30pm inside the Dome Auditorium.