Flint gets additional $50M to help pension fund

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - $220 million dollars from the state going into Flint's Pension Fund to help keep the fund afloat and the city from running out of money.

ABC12 News first reported last Friday that $170 million had been set aside for the fund.

The state is now kicking in another $50 million bringing the total to $220 million. It will be enough to bring the pension fund to 60% funded.

These additional dollars will take even more of a strain off of the city's budget; a budget that was very close to being busted according to the Rob Widigan the city's Chief Financial Officer. "It was close, way closer than I would like it to be.

Widigan can breathe a little easier now knowing that the city has been saved from bankruptcy. "If this package had not gone through, the next fiscal year were facing a deficit of over $15 million.

$32 million of the city's roughly $55 million operating budget goes to cover retiree and legacy costs. There are 1700 retirees and 500 active employees. That's about one employee to every four retirees. The mounting costs had the budget on the brink of collapse. "Having a payment of $40 million or $30 million that's not sustainable," said Widigan.

Although there are fewer employees paying into the pension system the city still has the obligation to honor retiree pensions.

"The hard-working employees and retirees, so that's an expense or something we can adjust."

In in next fiscal year budget, the state of Michigan earmarked an initial $170 million to infuse cash into the city's flailing pension fund.

Although a large amount, it still wouldn't bring the fund to the state mandated funding of 60%. This week the city reported there was money allocated in the fine print.

It was another $50 million set aside. With the additional funding for a total of $220 million the city's pension fund would be 60% funded. This will reduce the city's payment to the fund by nearly 40%.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said next year's pension payment would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $19 million instead of the projected $40 million.

"This would allow us to provide more services to the residents of this great city," he said.