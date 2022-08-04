Flint leaders: no application yet to request ARPA funds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A piece of paper circulating through social media by Flint councilman Eric Mays is causing confusion among other City of Flint official members about what it is and what it even does.
“That form was actually the public input form,” Eva Worthing, who represents Flint’s 9th ward, said. “That was the first part of the process.”
Councilman Eric Mays sat down ABC 12’s Rachael Eyler to say otherwise, calling it an "official application" for any one who would like to request dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
“It's an initial request,” Mays said. “It's the application and it's the only one in the city right now.”
However, according to the other eight other council members, the mayor and the city chief financial officer, Robert Widegan, it's not and the actual application won't come out for a couple more weeks.
“It is part of the mayor’s administration plan for ARPA funds and council is 100%, behind residents being able to fix up their homes and use this money,” Worthing explained. “But a form for residents to fill out and get that needed help is not available yet.”
Since Mays posted about the “official application,” to request ARPA funds, residents have come to city hall non-stop to fill out the form. Each one telling ABC 12 News they thought it was an application.
“We were just told that this has a certain amount of money that they have for people's homes and to come down and fill out an application,” one resident said.
Another resident said the same thing, grabbing an application for herself and her mother to request money to repair their roof.
“I was just told that they had a budget of 74 million to help Flint residents to help with their homes but I honestly don't know what it's for,” the resident said.
ABC 12’s Rachael Eyler spent about 20 minutes outside the office of city council seeing at least a dozen people come in to request the form.
As she was leaving she one resident was asking councilman Mays questions about the form but she didn't get many answers.
“I'm very frustrated and I'm frustrated with him,'' she said. “You have no answers, you should have something.”
So then if it’s not an application to request money from the ARPA fund what is it exactly? Council tells ABC 12 News, it just collects data.
“The forms would go to Administration and then I'm not actually sure of the process yet, because we haven't discussed it,” Worthing said. So it's hard to direct residents now when there's actually no information to be given.”
The form is intended to help the city council know what people need, it is not an application to get those funds.
“Claims are spreading online that residents can use this form to apply for funds to improve their homes, to have their past due water bills paid, and to purchase commercial property. None of this is true,” Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan said in a statement to ABC 12 news. “You cannot get money by filling out this form.”
Mayor Sheldon Neeley will decide how the funds are dispersed. Council will approve or deny those requests.
An actual application is coming out in a few weeks from the city which will be identified as a NOFA or a notice of funds available application.
