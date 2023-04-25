Flint resident shares concern over the negative impact industrial pollution has on the health of the community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite pleas from residents about air pollution and environmental racism an AJAX asphalt plant is up and running in the Flint area.
"It's going to challenge my health as it is already," said River Park neighborhood resident Lisa Johnson. "So, I'll have to relocate and that's the sad thing about it - that's the truth."
The plant is part of an industrial park on the Flint-Genesee Township border in a largely minority and underserved neighborhood.
Environmental groups in Flint are fighting to shut it down -- hitting the department of Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) with three separate lawsuits.
In the meantime - those who live nearby fear what this means for their health.
People like River Park neighborhood's Ms. Johnson - who says This AJAX plant does much more than polluting the air - it can potentially shorten her time here on earth.
"I have a rare lung disease, I have idiopathic pulmonary hemosiderosis and I've been on oxygen for 23 years," Johnson said. "I also am on dialysis so that's another major issue in my health so I really don't need any other thing to upset that."
Ms. Lisa Johnson says the asphalt plant will have a major impact on her everyday life - as she travels for her dialysis appointments three times a week and physical therapy twice a week.
"We have two civil rights complaints at the federal level title six complaints under the 1964 civil rights act," said Mona Munroe-Younis, executive director of the Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint. "Because various aspects of how we got to this situation are issues of discrimination, the fact that Genesee Township keeps locating all of their industry here next to Black neighborhoods."
The Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint has submitted a lawsuit against EGLE to try to stop the permit of the AJAX and speak up for those who live nearby.
"If they had considered the environmental justice realities of this particular location and the impact that the pollution is going to have on the neighborhood they never would have allowed this plant to be located here," Munroe-Younis said.
An impact that will affect compromised people like Ms. Johnson who have been living right across the street in the River Park neighborhood for almost a decade.
"We already have a lot of industry plants around here as it is so we really don't need one more especially with that pollution," said Johnson.
A reality that many neighbors just like Ms. Johnson have to face - families, children and the elderly.
A reality that Johnson says is an obvious cry for change.
"Stand up for us because people out here don't talk to people," she said. "They really don't think they can make a difference."
Younis encourages that if you are in the neighborhood and smell any foul odors from the plant to report to the state.