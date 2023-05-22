Flint residents share concerns about ARPA funding with city council

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents voiced their concern to city leaders at Monday night's city council special affairs committee meeting, regarding unused pandemic relief funds as leaders in Washington work to meet the debt ceiling deadline.
That date is June 1 - a proposal that will possibly have communities return their unused American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Dozens of residents took to the stand to share their concerns for the $90 million question: when will the city see the funds allocated?
But the answers they were seeking were once again overlooked due to council not agreeing to move forward - an issue that Flint's 5th ward Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter says has been going on for far too long.
"Based on the meeting that we had at the special city council meeting that we had this past Saturday, the people wanted to come and speak to the entire council because we had members that didn't attend the meeting," said Winfrey-Carter.
Flint's 6th ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns says that residents are concerned about the U.S. running out of money on June 1 and a proposal for cities to possibly return non-allocated ARPA dollars.
"If the GOP is successful and that money is sent back we have a problem," Burns said. "I don't want to give any money back, not with all of the blue tarps that I see on people's homes that need their roofs fixed, needing furnaces. We need to allocate the money so we don't have to give it back and that's what it's all about, residents are here to speak up."
The ARPA funds were on the city council's agenda.
However - several hours later -- the meeting ended - without a resolution on ARPA.
"Residents want to know they have the right to know where we are in this process. We have not allocated any money for home repairs; residents only received the $300 water credit," said Burns. "Saginaw has gotten roof repairs and furnaces so we're behind."
The ARPA funding resolution has been moved to the city council's government operations committee.