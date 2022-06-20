Flint united in one state house district for upcoming elections

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's primary elections are just over a month away. They'll be the first big test for the state's new electoral districts.
In the redrawn State House map, the City of Flint will be represented as one district. Under the last map, two separate House seats had sections of Flint in their districts.
"Many voters are going to be voting for people they hadn't voted for before in August and November. And live in different districts than they had before in August and November," explained Paul Rozycki, a former political science professor at Mott Community College. He said Michigan's new districts will shake things up, but he added there's a possibility that the merged districts could impact the Flint's identity.
"There's often friction between one part of the city and another. And maybe, in some small way- maybe not a ton- but in some small way, this could bring the city to look at itself as a unified government rather than a variety of neighborhoods," he said.
West-sider Quardese Calhoun said that he hopes the new district will strengthen the city's voice in the state house.
"I believe there's always a lot of back and forth over the decisions as far as representatives of the community. And I believe it will unify those connections," he said.
Iesha Lester Pierson said she thinks things were a little smoother under the previous map.
"It was good to have different parts because people were from different areas. And it was easier for them that way with transportation and all of that," Pierson said.
However, there's a few people who haven't even heard about the change in districts, or felt frustrated with the process's relative obscurity.
"I don't know too much," said Flint resident Eric Brown.
"If they knew more about it. They'd probably do more about it. It doesn't help to not look into it," said Flint resident Joe Parks.
Parks added that his interview with ABC12 inspired him to check for himself.
"I think I need to know, knowing the situations that might be coming forth. And I have small kids. You never know. Some of these things might not be affecting you right now, but it could be affecting your neighbors and your friends," he said.
Mid-Michigan's representation in the state Legislature will look different after this November's election. Michigan's new state Senate map brings Flint and Grand Blanc together in the same state Senate district. They've been divided into separate districts for the last decade.
Bay City, Midland and Saginaw are in the same state Senate district going forward. The Tri-Cities have been three separate districts since the 2012 election.
Michigan's primary is just six weeks from Tuesday on August 2. Voters have until July 18 to register online or by mail for that August primary. After that date, voters are asked to register in-person with their local clerk. Voters can register on Election Day and vote on an absentee ballot as long as ballots are received by 8 PM on August 2.
Voters can find information about their districts, candidates, polling locations, and more on the Michigan Secretary of State website.