Flushing airman surprises little brother for Thanksgiving

A Flushing family is especially grateful their airman is home from serving in Saudi Arabia just in time for the holidays.
It's been almost a year since the whole family has been together.
And we were there for the special moment when big brother, Braden, surprised his little brother, Easton, at St Robert Catholic school.
A little brother who had no idea his hero would be here for Thanksgiving.
Excitement is building, as students fill the gym for a moment they've all been waiting for -- the annual St Robert free throw contest.
Easton Gunsell THINKS he's about to compete.
But the seventh grader is about to get a thanksgiving surprise...
that has nothing to do with a ball and hoop.
Behind this screaming bleacher full of fans and fellow mustangs is someone he hasn't seen since last Christmas.
An older brother he only recently told his 6th grade class about. Someone Easton looks up to and is so proud of as he serves our country in the US Airforce.
Braden Locker just got back from a tour in Saudi Arabia.
The Flushing graduate is home just in time to join his family at the thanksgiving table
Easton has no idea.
When it's his turn to step up to the free throw line, little does he know who is standing behind him cheering his little brother on.
Easton made five of his free throws. But none of that compared to this moment.
A brotherly hug and a thanksgiving homecoming no one here will forget.