Food truck owners struggle with rising fuel and ingredient prices

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Summer isn't summer in Flint without a hot snack from a food truck. But the city's traveling chefs say they're caught in a balancing act that's leaving them worried for their businesses.
"This is my primary income. This is how I feed my family," said Tonya Atkins, owner of "Bella's Concessions."
She said food trucks depend on gas and propane, both of which have seen massive price hikes.
"I can't cook if I don't have the propane. And if the propane goes up too high, then the prices have to go up," she explained.
Stanley Wright, owner of "Soul Goode," said as much as a fifth of his weekly incomes goes right back into fuel.
Combined with the price of ingredients, both said they've changed how they run their trucks.
"What we were doing was only certain items so we didn't have to run the whole truck," said Atkins.
"I don't do as much freelancing as I did, pulling up into various cities," added Wright.
But Atkins said she thinks it's only a matter of time before she risks losing customers.
"It's worried us quite a bit because we don't want to raise the price, but we probably have to so we can balance out at the end of the month," she said.
But even with all the struggles ahead, Wright believes there will always be a place for their businesses.
"The one thing about being in the food industry is everybody has to eat. Whether they go to brick and mortar, or the grocery store, or to a food table. They have to eat," he asserted.