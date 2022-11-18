Former Flint Fire Chief talks to ABC12 about being fired from department

"They were getting time off with pay for lying, and I got fired for telling the truth," said Flint's former Fire Chief as he spoke to ABC12 for the first time since he was fired by the city.
We first broke to you yesterday at 5, the city was replacing former fire chief Ray Barton.
The city of Flint saying it wanted to go in a new direction in the department.
Barton telling us today that he was *fired and not given a specific reason why.
Former Flint Chief Ray Barton took us through the moment he found out he was being let go and tells us why he stands by his report about the fatal fire on Pulaski Street.
Barton wiped away tears just a day after he says he was fired from the top job in the department by Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
"They didn't give a reason, they just said they want to go in a different direction," said Barton.
The Flint native has been with the department for three decades and most recently came out of retirement to become Flint's Fire Chief under the Weaver administration.
He says he believes there were a number of factors behind his firing including the May 28th fire on Pulaski Street where two kids died in the house fire.
"I think I'm being put out as the scapegoat," he said.
The Chief says he made the decision to suspend the two firefighters who missed the young boys while searching the home that day without pay.
When he returned from a funeral, Barton says someone changed it to a suspension with pay.
"The final decision to suspend with pay wasn't my decision. To keep the guys wasn't my decision and the final decision wasn't mine," Barton said.
Barton says his main reason for the suspending the two firefighters was because they submitted an incomplete report.
"I asked him why didn't you put you missed the room, or I thought it was empty. He said why is it so important for me to admit I made a mistake. I said that's the problem in itself. If you had did this perfect search you would've found those kids. That's what they were disciplined for - for submitting a false report," Barton said.
ABC12 received a statement from Mayor Sheldon Neeley late this afternoon.
It reads "this personnel change and others will continue to be made to protect and enhance the lives of Flint residents. We categorically deny that this personnel change was done in retaliation. We are focused on maintaining the safety of our community, and we will not debate staffing issues that fall under the mayor's purview per the charter."
Barton says he has not made a decision on whether or not he will take legal action.