Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head football coach in class.
ABC 12 reported allegations of physical and verbal abuse by former coach Shawn Fitzgerald last week. Some parents and students say they are upset, that while Fitzgerald was removed from coaching he's still teaching students.
It's estimated that at least 20 of the players from the team were in the classroom Monday afternoon.
Heather Brandt, a mother of one of the football players, says that when her son asked to be removed from Fitzgerald's class, he was given the option to leave by school officials. However, she says the district told her that her son's high school credits would be impacted.
ABC 12 reached out to the Kearsley Community Schools Superintendent, he sent the following statement to ABC 12:
"In August, we received a report of alleged physical contact between Coach Fitzgerald and a football player that had occurred during practice a week prior. Administration promptly and thoroughly investigated the matter and conducted interviews with multiple students, coaches, and parents. Disciplinary action was taken at that time.
On Monday, October 10th, we were notified of an alleged verbal altercation between Coach Fitzgerald and a football player occurring at a film study session. Once again, we promptly and thoroughly investigated the matter. Coach Fitzgerald was terminated as our varsity football coach within 24 hours of the incident's occurrence.
We have a duty to protect the safety of all students and will continue to investigate all reports of alleged misconduct by our staff."
The Genesee Township Police Department is also investigating the allegations.