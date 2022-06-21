Former officer forgives terrorist who stabbed him in 2017 Bishop Airport attack

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On June 21, 2017, Amor Ftouhi carried out a violent attack against officers at Flint's Bishop International airport. He is currently serving a life sentence for stabbing and nearly killing former Airport officer Jeff Neville with a 12-inch knife. ABC12 later learned Ftouhi was trying to fight a holy war.
Neville has healed physically, but some emotional wounds still linger. And despite it all, he said he's realized he forgives Ftouhi.
If someone were to meet Jeff Neville of Tremaine Real Estate, they'd never know how close he came to death. Neville said even clients rarely believe him at first.
"They don't mean it to be mean, they just can't believe that actual terrorism happened in Flint," he said.
His collar hides the scar- marking where Ftouhi attacked- but he remembers the morning vividly. Neville said he didn't even know he'd been hurt because the first stab severed his nerves.
"I didn't think I'd been cut. I thought maybe he got cut or stabbed. I thought maybe Rich got cut. I didn't think I got cut: I didn't feel anything over here! I didn't realize it was my blood for several moments," he explained.
When ABC12 last featured Neville in 2019, he shared how his struggles with post-traumatic stress were part of his decision to change careers. Tuesday, he said he's overcome many of his symptoms and tries to keep a positive attitude about those he still has.
"If something startles me, I jump! I leap off the couch almost," he laughed.
Neville also said he misses the airport and law enforcement life. Photos and knick-knacks on his desk show he still remembers his time on the force fondly. And sometimes his real estate work leads him right back to them.
"Airport firefighters Mike Chills and Chris Tolan- they worked on me. Side not on that is, I actually sold Mike's house last year. And did the transaction and paperwork on his new house too," he reflected.
And as for his attacker? Neville said he's forgiven Ftouhi.
"I don't hate that man... He'd be glad to know I hated him, because hate's a negative force. I don't need that in my life. And I'm not going to give him any satisfaction like that."
ABC12 also reached out to Bishop International Airport Tuesday morning. Representatives said in an E-mail they've enhanced security and upgraded their equipment since the attack.