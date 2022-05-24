Gas prices at record high for Memorial Day

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michiganders woke up this week to another jump in gas prices just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
Gas prices are now another 19 cents higher than last week with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $4.59 a gallon.
Experts say gas prices remaining this high for this long is turning out to be something unprecedented. Included in that is this will be the first memorial day where gas is this expensive.
Right now that average is almost 4$.60 per gallon and come Friday, drivers shouldn't expect a drastic change.
It's the highest price drivers will pay for a holiday weekend.
"It will start or kickoff the summer driving season, which will likely continue to be rather expensive, with not a whole lot of optimism," said GasBuddy analyst, Patrick De Hann.
De Hann says that anyone looking for lower prices will need to wait months before seeing relief. But even with high prices, summer plans likely won't change.
"A lot of people have traditions, and they're likely to stick to them even in the face of high prices," he said.
Compared to last year, Michigan drivers were only paying a little over $3 dollars going into the memorial day weekend. This week they'll have to pay $4.60 or maybe a few cents less
SOT: "As we approach here, Memorial Day, it looks like we may actually escape without a price increase this week, and prices could continue tiptoeing lower," said De Hann.
While summer is expected to become an expensive time for drivers, come august another season could continue to impact those gas prices.
"Hurricanes have the potential to shut down not only oil production, but refinery operations. So that may that may lead to volatility in August as we enter the peak of hurricane season," he said.
There is a chance this won't be the highest gas drivers see, forecasters still predict Michigan could hit $5.00 a gallon as summer demand goes up.