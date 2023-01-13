GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers.
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts.
Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to the department.
But the county says some are not seeing that commitment through.
"We are protecting taxpayer dollars. This is taxpayer money that is being used to pay these folks to attend the academy and in return they promised they'd work for the Genesee County Sherriff's Department for five years," said prosecutor David Leyton.
Sheriff Chris Swanson says staffing issues and competitive challenges are becoming a trend.
"When you have somebody that's here and other agencies are recruiting and they can make it attractive. People jump. That's unfortunately an epidemic across the nation today," said Sheriff Chris Swanson.
The 17 cases are making their way through the courts now. In the three cases they've completed the county has been successful. Two were settled and the third went to trial and the county was awarded damages.