Genesee County Road Commission hopes to open Dort Highway extension by July

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers in Genesee County should notice some relief this summer when a long-planned project is completed.
The Genesee County Road Commission said that they hope to have the Dort Highway Extension in Grand Blanc Township open to traffic by mid-July.
The commission says a retaining wall pushed work back on the extension from Cook Road to Baldwin Road along with wetland mitigation.
Planning for this project began in 2015 and the commission understands that it's been a long time coming.
"It's been a monumental task for us. This is the first time in at least 10 years since a brand new road has been developed in Genesee County, it's been a long hard project, just hang on, it's coming," said Gerrad Godley, Construction Manager, Genesee Co. Road Commission.
Godley said that once the project is wrapped up, drivers will have another access point to Ascension Genesys hospital by using the Dort Highway exit on I-75.