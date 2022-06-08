Genesee County Sheriff's office holds 15th I.G.N.I.T.E graduation ceremony

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office celebrated more graduations for jail inmates in its 15th graduation ceremony in less than two years.
IGNITE stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. The program helps give inmates a chance to learn valuable life skills and receive an education so they're better prepared to find a job once they're released.
Sheriff Chris Swanson says educating returning citizens can help the entire country.
"This is something that's gonna restore families, reduce addictions, be funders of the next generation, that's what ignite is," said Swanson.
The IGNITE program has expanded to seven different states.