Genesee County to receive millions in possible funding towards water infrastructure

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A major infrastructure project in Genesee County is getting a major boost.
The project is already underway with potential for millions more in federal dollars to help provide safe drinking water in the community.
"The township has been trying to get municipal safe drinking water for decades. I've been on the board 14 years but it's a very expensive project," said Fenton Township Supervisor Vince Lorraine.
That announcement comes from Congressman Dan Kildee as he requested millions of dollars through his Community Project Funding initiative to help with the work in the southern part of the county.
$4 million that could help to reduce potential exposure to harmful toxins like arsenic.
Phase one is already underway at Thompson Road and up next will be phase two - which the Township Supervisor says will have a major impact on the health and safety of the residents.
"What you'll see is going down Torrey Rd. we have a school, a school, a school, and a school," Lorraine said. "So, phase 2 is very important in the sense that we're now being able to provide safe drinking water to every student in Fenton Township."
Well water has been a way of life for most residents in Fenton Township but with this multi-million dollar infrastructure project underway - Township Supervisor Vince Lorraine says that will change; eventually providing residents an option of having access to municipal water.
Lorraine says the project is all about safety.
"I came across a study that was done, an SRS, a simple random sample from Genesee County where 8 out of 10 wells tested in Fenton Township were five times the federal limit for arsenic," he said.
Lorraine says residents and businesses in surrounding communities have been dealing with arsenic mitigation - spending thousands of dollars in some cases.
"It's a multi-jurisdictional project so it covers Mundy Township, Fenton Township, and the city of Linden," said Lorraine.
The Supervisor says the fight to get municipal drinking water to the township has been an expensive battle and this potential $4 million grant from Congressman Kildee will help to complete the project.
"We're hoping that by August we'll start phase two so the plan is by late 2023 we'll have water servicing all four of our schools," he said.
Lorraine also mentioned the new water infrastructure will help to boost the economy with new businesses coming to town.