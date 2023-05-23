Genesee Intermediate School District paints VFW 822 post mural for veterans ahead of Memorial Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In the days before Memorial Day - local artists from the Genesee Career Institute are coming together to create a special tribute for one of the oldest veterans associations in Genesee County.
"It's just a really nice way to give back to give to the people who served the country and to be able to honor them that way," said Marketing & Visual Design Teacher Michael Crawford.
It's taken a year of planning and the talents of 15 different Genesee Career Institute Visual Communications Students who are logging a massive 360 hours of community service.
The VFW Post 822 is the oldest veteran organization in Genesee County and although there are 6200 VFWs in the world, there are very few Centennial Posts, this one was sanctioned October 14, 1921 and is celebrating its one hundredth year as a Post this year.
"We've had a lot of vets come out and look at it and even when we had it outlined they were excited to see it and the students were too," Crawford said.
The GISD Board approved a large budget to cover all paint and material costs for students to be able to complete the VFW 822 post mural.
Marketing & Visual Design Teacher Michael Crawford says it is an honor to have students not only give back but to pay homage to those who've fought for this country.
"To have students to have some interaction for community service and also to realize what it is to be an American and serve," he said.
A year-long process that went through both the VFW post board and the school board for the final approval.
"So we brought in Steve Wood of Swood Art," Crawford said. "He's one of our advisory board members and he helped us refine and resubmit to the board and they approved."
Wood says as an artist - giving back in this capacity is humbling in light of the Memorial holiday.
"It feels good to give to them in any way I can and this is the best way that I can," said Wood. "And it's really a great feeling knowing that we're coming up on Memorial Day."
The mural is set to be completed by the end of this week right in time for Memorial Day and can be found at 5065 S. Saginaw St.