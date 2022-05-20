Genesee law enforcement honors comrades killed on duty

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Families and law enforcement officers paid tribute to their fallen comrades at Flint Memorial Park Cemetery Friday morning.
The ceremony, held for Peace Officers' Memorial Day, held special significance for the Flint Police Department.
It was an opportunity to pay respects to the late Captain Collin Birnie, who was killed in a head-on collision in February.
"During my second stint at the major crimes unit, Captain Birnie and I often arrived at the same time every morning. And every morning that I saw him in the parking lot, he would greet me with a huge smile and a heartfelt 'good morning, brother,'" reflected State Police Lieutenant Thomas Dhooghe.
Captain Collin Birnie was on the tongue of many speakers during Friday's ceremony as the latest Genesee officer to die in the line of duty.
Deputy Chief Jeff Antfcliff praised Birnie's good humor and wealth of knowledge, as well as the sense of brotherhood he fostered in the department.
"I received a phone call from one of our other friends, Brian Warden, who was also a marine along with Collin. And Brian asked me what I was doing and I said I was sitting in his fellow sailor's office. And Collin heard that and gave that loud belly laugh," Antcliff said.
Many speakers said his death was a reminder that officers risk their lives every day. But Birnie was not the only officer mentioned by name.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said he's proud of the cooperation that helped give the late Deputy James Cranston the recognition he deserved.
"We validated the facts. We submitted the information. And thanks to our friends here from the Fraternal Order of Police, we were able to reveal his name at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C."
Deputy Cranston died in the line of duty in 1945, but somehow was never listed. As of today, Cranston's name sits proudly on Flint Memorial Park's plaque as well.
The dedication of these officers to share their friends memories goes to show they may be gone, but not forgotten.
"Today, on this perfect day- at our own Genesee County Police Officers Memorial- and each and every day- wherever we may be- we will remember them all," former judge Larry Stecco affirmed.
National Police Week begins every May 15 and was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.