GM hiring for new flexfab assembly

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) -- The General Motors plant in Pontiac held a job fair Wednesday, but not because they're short on workers.
GM says they're looking for skilled laborers who will operate and maintain their new machinery.
"It's gonna require us not only here, but also on the traditional stamping side, to onboard electricians, machine repair, pipe fitters, millwrights- all of those folks in addition to diemakers to help promote the manufacturing presence General Motors has at this site," explained Josh Rougeau, Assistant Plant Manager for the Pontiac Metal Center.
He said the plant is exploring a type of production called flexfab and needs new people to help run the system.
"We take flat sheet metal, laser-cut out small coupons, and bend them out into their final form and ship them to our customers," he explained.
This is different from work in the rest of the plant, which uses giant molds to shape metal sheets into car parts.
He said the plant's free to focus on new hires instead of filling old positions because they haven't struggled with labor shortages.
It's an advantage he said comes from the company's flexibility.
"GM Manufacturing is adaptable. Since the onset of the pandemic, manufacturing has been able to help influence the direction that we take. So, overcoming different challenges is not uncommon in manufacturing.">
Rougeau told ABC12 they expect flexfab to be operation in late summer or early fall.
If someone weren't able to attend today's job fair, GM said there's still time to apply.