Grand Rapids Police Officer charged with second-degree murder in Patrick Lyoya's death

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has announced charges against the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head in April.

Christopher Schurr has been charged with second-degree murder. Lyoya's family and the Grand Rapids community have waited since April for today's announcement.

The murder charges means Schurr could spend life in prison with a chance of parole if he is convicted.

The 26-year-old Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr after a traffic stop. Video shows Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the head.

The officer had demanded that Lyoya take his hand off Schurr's Taser.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office and an independent autopsy both concluded that Lyoya died on a gunshot wound to his head. The county's autopsy noted his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.