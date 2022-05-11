Grand View residents team up to rescue neighbor

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- Acts of heroism between neighbors prevented a potential tragedy on Monday when a fire started in an apartment at Grand View Manor in Flint.

Three men worked together to rescue a person trapped in the burning apartment. At the same time, another man knocked on doors to alert his neighbors about the fire.

"I was leaving the building next door and I saw smoke coming out the ducts. And I came over and looked through the window. And when I looked through the window, I saw the flames," said Aaron Miller.

He was the first to notice something was wrong Monday afternoon.

Concerned for his brother's family across the hall, he knocked on the door and told them to get out. Then he and his brother, Clayton Molloseau, focused on helping their neighbor.

Braving the smoke, Miller and Molloseau found him on the floor in the kitchen. That's when Chris Washington, another Grand View resident, showed up to help.

"We carried him out. This tenant, he was already burned by the fire. And I believe he was already affected by the smoke by the time we had to rush in and get him out of there," Washington said.

He and Miller carried the neighbor outside, while Molloseau tried to keep the fire from spreading.

"The kitchen was engulfed in flames. I grabbed the fire extinguisher, but the first fire extinguisher didn't even work... I went and grabbed more fire extinguishers, and came back to start fighting the fire. I got all of them. I was down to my last one," Molloseau explained.

As Molloseau fought the burn, another resident ran through the building, telling everyone to get out.

Neighbor Christie Pope said she's had to do the same several times before.

"There was a fire a few years ago- year before last- that we had. It was one where all had to evacuate. That was the first one that I had to get everybody out," she explained.

Multiple Residents told ABC12 they believe building maintenance and safety issues have been ignored, such as faulty fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and electrical wiring.

The ABC12 team reached out to the property owners, Legends Management Group, who said "we have not been made aware of wiring or smoke detector issues since we took over the property in December. We have been renovating and addressing issues as they're brought to our attention, but those two issues have not been brought up."

Pope said that while they may get on each other's nerves at times, everyone in this building will risk it all to save each other.