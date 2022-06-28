Hemlock latest town to have a surprise visit from a bear

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Did you see the bear?
That's the question being asked in Hemlock, after a bear roamed through the Saginaw County town yesterday.
It's the latest in a number of sightings of bears in areas that don't typically see them.
"Anything that big is kind of scary," says Norma Short of Hemlock.
It was caught on camera running near an elementary school, running down a road, stopping near homes, and a day after a bear paid a visit to Hemlock, it was day to reflect on how rare it is to see one in town.
Julie Fleischmann has lived here for 34 years. She had never seen a bear before in town, but that changed Monday morning.
"Something caught my eye, and I saw it coming through the neighbor's backyard," says Fleischmann.
She captured a few photos of the bear running near her home on the north part of town and she wasn't too scared as it ran by.
"Not really, but it kind of got my adrenaline going a little bit, because it was so out of place,' she says.
Those out of place sightings have happened in portions of Saginaw County over the last several weeks and now Hemlock.
The Department of Natural Resources is advising people to take down bird feeders and don't leave food or garbage outside for long, which might attract a bear or two.
Norma Short and Dennis Schramm didn't see the bear run near their home, but heard about it.
"Get the dogs in the house, and I went in too, he thought it was funny, because I didn't want to come back out because it kind of scared me, you know, you don't know,' says Short.
They both saw the videos posted to social media of the bear on the run.
"He was looking for food, he's not like a fat bear like you usually see," says Short.
"He's going to run away from you, because they are as afraid of you as you are of them," says Schramm.
The surprise visit has even prompted a social media post to name the bear, with Baloo of "The Jungle Book" fame in a commanding lead.
The DNR says it will only get more involved with these bear sightings if the animals become a nuisance in a particular area, but Julie Fleischmann says she believes the Hemlock bear had only one thing on its mind.
"It was on a mission, to get out of here," says Fleischmann.
The last social media post indicates the bear may have been seen on Ederer Road near Erskine south of Hemlock.