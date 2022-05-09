High-speed internet becoming more affordable for low-income families

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - Millions of Americans will now have access to affordable, high speed internet.
On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that 20 broadband providers have agreed to lower costs and increase speeds for high speed internet to help close the digital divide in the nation.
"High speed internet is not a luxury it is a necessity," said President Joe Biden from the Rose Garden of the White House.
About 40 million households across the country will qualify for the Affordable Connectivity program. It was a part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed by congress last fall.
"If your household income is twice the federal poverty level or less that's about 55,000 a year for a family of four or 27,000 for an individual" you will qualify Biden said. Others who would qualify are people on Medicaid or supplemental security income and those on other government programs.
In Michigan, about two million people would be eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee who has been a champion for expanding high speed internet access across the state, attended Monday's announcement. Kildee says this will help bridge the digital divide in Michigan.
"A quarter of Michigan residents will qualify for this," Kildee said. "It is really a big day and it will connect so many more people to the internet which means they are connected to the economy, they are connected to school, they are connected to work, it is a really important thing."
Participating broadband suppliers have signed on to increase their speeds and lower the cost of their internet. Kildee says for some the internet could be free.
Verizon, for example will have it's high speed internet available for $30.00 a month and then customers take the support that the federal government is providing and it's essentially no costs to those individuals.
To find out who qualifies, visit www.getinternet.gov or https://www.whitehouse.gov/getinternet/?utm_source=getinternet.gov