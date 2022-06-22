Holly residents devested after massive fire destroys memory filled businesses

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emotions are running high in Holly following the devastating fire that damaged over 200 years of history.
"I worked at the hotel for five years back in the 80s and I made a lot of friends here, friends that I still have today," Holly native Patrick Macdermaid said.
Whether they grew up in Holly, or moved to the area as an adult, many residents have similar memories and stories to share that are attached to the historic buildings that are now charred and in pieces in Battle Alley.
"My husband and I had our first date at Andy's Place, we had our first kiss there," resident Nicole Edwards-Rankin said.
For resident Denise Day, she came to Holly 20 years ago and decided to never leave.
"I've been in all the buildings, shopping, eating, anniversaries, comedy clubs, tea events," she said.
Day says she still trying to grapple with the devastation, to see the Holly Hotel, Arcade Antiques, and Andy's, the places that that gave her family so many good times to talk about, now in ruins.
"This is Holly, this is what Holly comprises of, it's sad," Day said, "This is what Holly's all about."
So many others share the same stories as Day.
"I wanted to retire and just come do as much I could for a great community like this," Holly native, Bill Prim said.
Prim grew up in Holly, spending much of his time in the Arcade Antique store, fighting now to hold back tears as he remembers the good times with the stores' owners.
"Anything I can do to help everyone get back, we love you and this is going to be devastating to you, I know but we're all in this together," Prim said.