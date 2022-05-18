House of Esther asks Flint Council for another shot at St. Agnes

Flint, Mich (WJRT)-- On Wednesday, the leader of a local non-profit is making the case for her group to purchase and develop the old St. Agnes Convent property in Flint. Just over a week ago, the city put up a notice of condemnation for all four of the campus's buildings.
"The pregnant girls only have an option if they're homeless to go to a homeless shelter. It's not safe. They can go to the YWCA, but they have to be battered in order to get in. and some of them have to move place to place," said Yvonne Penton, executive director of The House of Esther.
She believes the group will provide a vital resource to the city's north side. They intend to offer these young women education and training during a two-year program, during which they'll learn practical skills for both work and home.
However, the city condemned the building they've been renovating for years: St. Agnes Convent on Pierson Road.
The city claimed it still owns the property because House of Esther never paid the previous owner's $71,000 in back taxes, which was the terms for purchasing the property.
But Councilwoman Tonya Burns told ABC12 that she believes the city may not be entirely in the right.
"The 30 days couldn't have been used anyways. There needed to be a second resolution because the first 30 days had lapsed and in that first 30 days, the House of Esther's deed was still at the county. It hadn't made it to the city," said Burns.
In other words, the city may not have had the authority to close off that initial payment period because it technically didn't own the property yet.
During Wednesday night's council meeting, Penton asked the council for another shot. And she told ABC12 she has a good feeling about it.
"We want them to know that we do have a sponsor who can execute the certification of the check. But we need time to exhange and communicate what we need to do. We can pay it," she explained.
ABC12 reached out to the City Planning and Zoning Commission, but they didn't respond.