How Title IX offices investigate sexual harassment on college campuses

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay while the university investigates an accusation that he sexual harassed an activist and rape survivor during a phone call last year.
As news of Tucker's suspension broke over the weekend, many questioned why Michigan State waited so long to take action against the coach.
The University contends the delay was to ensure a thorough Title IX investigation into Tucker's actions could be conducted. Other Mid-Michigan schools, like Saginaw Valley State University and Delta College, say that time is critical to maintaining fairness for both the victim and the accused.
"Our investigators are factfinders," said Mamie T. Thorns, the Title IX Coordinator at SVSU. "So if the complainants or the respondents give them a list of names or witnesses, we have to interview those. We have to work around their class schedule or their work schedule."
The Title IX office on campus is focused on preventing sex and gender based discrimination. That means they investigate things like sexual harassment or misconduct, which can take some time.
Thorns says that because Title IX is a federal law, there are steps that every school is required to follow when investigating potential misconduct.
"We have the federal guidelines and we have to follow the policy and we do follow the policies and the procedures because what we don't want to happen is for the federal government to take our funds away because we are not following," said Thorns.
Those steps are largely the same at Saginaw Valley State University as they are at Delta College.
Delta College Title IX Coordinator Allie Martinez says it is supposed to be a private process. That may mean that even the direct supervisor of the accused has no idea what the investigation is about.
"Part of the 2020 regulations state that neither party should experience a loss of privileges without due process," said Martinez. "So a school has to grant due process however that looks. So for an investigation to be general public knowledge would be inappropriate."
The Biden Administration is currently in the process of amending Title IX regulations. That includes expanding what schools are required to investigate in terms of sexual harassment. Those changes are expected to go into effect in October.