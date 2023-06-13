Hungry herds of deer destroying entire crop of soybeans on local farm

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Up to 80 acres of soybeans on Krhovsky Farms are going to have a tough time growing back.
"We farm about 15-hundred acres and every year, the problem is getting worse with the deer,' said Martin Krhovsky, owner of Krhovsky Farms.
Krhovsky, rents farmland sitting on Owosso Community Airport. Out of 40 acres, he believes 35 acres of soybeans have been nipped off by herds of deer.
Farmers with deer problems are at an all time high in the Eastern part of the state. This makes it harder on soybeans which are used in many farming rotations.
"You think about the drought, especially we're in and you think about Eastern Michigan, we have a lot of wooded areas, we're farming a lot of fenced rows, deer are not only coming out for water source, but food source," said Samantha Krhovsky, Martin's daughter-in-law and crop consultant of Beck's Hybrids.
"You clip off the top, that means you're getting rid of the growing point and that means, they're no longer going to grow tall," she said.
On top of small solutions of repelling the animals, one big solution would be offing the deer, but there are setbacks.
"The Owosso Community Airport is in city limits, so you're not suppose to fire a gun even in city limits," said Martin Krhovsky.
Shiawassee Airport Board has been communicating with the DNR to increase the amount of permits.
"We like to share the property. Martin is trying to make a living, he shares that living with us," said Ron Spicer, Chairman of the Shiawassee Airport Board. "We do get permits from the DNR, we take deer off on an annual basis. However, it is not enough."
Martin Krhovsky's hopes are high to make sure the little friends won't do any further damage to his farm's crop.
"The damage is severe right now," he said.