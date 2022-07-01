Independence Day safety tips from firefighter and fireworks veterans

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The 4th of July weekend means backyard fireworks shows for many, but they also carry their own risks.
"You can get eye injuries. You can lose pieces of your hand. They can be life threatening injuries," Flint Fire Prevention Sergeant Ammad Bell told ABC12.
While they are entertaining during the summer holiday season, fireworks can also have the potential to be very dangerous.
That's why fireworks veterans say the number one rule when using them at home is to have a bucket of water or a garden hose on hand.
Also, the experts suggest keeping other items on hand when doing a home show, like gloves, safety goggles, and even a flashlight.
Michael Katchka runs the Seymour Lake fireworks show in Oxford. His tip: keep the family at a distance during the show.
"It's not for little kids to watch you fire them off... They might go up, they might go sideways. It's still a firework," he said.
Which is why Justin Taylor - who's been in charge of the backyard fireworks show for his kids- has several fire-prevention tools nearby.
"I like to keep a big plywood down that I shoot off of, so it's not catching the grass on fire or anything. And I always have the hose far enough that I can spray everything down," Taylor said
And once the show is over, Bell said users should use that nearby water source to douse the fireworks until they're good and soaked.
"If you don't do that and you throw that firework in the garbage, it could light back on fire. And if the garbage can's next to the house? If the garbage can's on fire, the house is gonna catch on fire," he explained.
The experts say the best way to light the fireworks -- by using the barbecue style lighters -- the provide a little bit of extra distance.