Investigators remove 39,000 gallons of substance from Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ten days later, investigators are closing in on a source of the oily substance spilled into the Flint River.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says the oil-based chemical was coming out of a storm drain near the Flint Water Plant. He said that a breach in a sewer line led to the spill of materials from Lockhart Chemical.
Young's Environmental has taken 39,000 gallons of the substance off the river and out of tanks and reservoirs.
But, the source of the spill still uncertain.
"We still have not found that smoking gun. we have a very promising lead, but we want to document exactly where it came from and to keep it from happening again," said Swanson.
Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy have confirmed that Lockhart Chemical Company is the source of a release of petroleum product to the Flint River.
The chemical fingerprinting process confirmed to officials that the the petroleum-based substance that leaked into the Flint River on Wednesday is identical to substances found at Lockhart Chemical.