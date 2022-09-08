Investigators say gas leak is to blame for Hogarth explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have determined the cause of a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November that killed two people and displaced dozens of neighbors.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said investigators revealed during their Wednesday meeting that the explosion was caused by an indoor gas leak.

Michigan State Police say investigators examined the natural gas pipes and appliances that run on gas from the house at 3906 Hogarth Ave., which was the source of the explosion.

However, the source of the leak remains unclear. Investigators aren't sure whether gas leaked from the service line to the house or from an appliance inside the house.

Investigators led by the Flint Fire Department and Michigan State Police said it will be impossible to tell how the explosion happened exactly because the destruction was so massive.

Proper investigations didn't begin until weeks after the explosion and many residents have expressed frustration with a lack of communication from authorities.

Philip Satkowiak lives only a few houses down from where the explosion happened Nov. 22 on Flint's west side. He was very frustrated by the red tape that tangled his neighborhood.

"I understand from my council lady that they can't do anything with any of these properties or the hole in the ground until it's been determined what happened," Satkowiak said.

He's very glad to finally have an explanation.

"At least now we can go forward," Satkowiak said. "I guess insurance companies or whatever can do their things and we can make the effort to maybe get the thing cleaned up now."

The explosion killed 3-year-old Nuveah Lucas and 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak. While he didn't know his neighbors who died, Satkowiak hopes that some answers will bring their families some peace.

"I can't imagine what they might feel, but I hope something comes out of this that they're satisfied with, yes," he said.

There are still several homes in the west side Flint neighborhood that remain uninhabitable. It's not clear if Thursday's announcement of a cause for the explosion will allow insurance companies to move forward on paying claims.