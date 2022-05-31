Investigators say they have leads on what is causing suspicious downtown Saginaw fires

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Three vacant building fires in the last week and a half in Saginaw have investigators looking into the possibility an arsonist is on the loose.
They are being labeled as suspicious fires at this point.
But since the location of the three are close to each other and there were no running utilities, its possible someone is setting them.
There have been no injuries, but they are keeping firefighters busy in the city and with another emergency demolition taking place, the fires are doing some damage to the city's budget.
"This is the second commercial building fire we have had in a week and a half span,' says Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
The second one captured by cell phone video by Artie Garcia on Sunday night, as the privately-owned building on Lapeer in Saginaw caught on fire. Its not far from the city's man fire station.
"These buildings are old, the wood is old, so its like a tinder box if you will, its legacy construction, its a dangerous building when it is on fire, fortunately it was close to the fire station so we could put a good stop to it," says Suchodolski.
He says the investigation into this fire, and two others, continues.
It was May 19 when the vacant building on Genesee Avenue started on fire.
That building has already been knocked down, as has a vacant house on North Fifth, which was destroyed in a fire on May 20th.
The three fires are within a half mile of each other.
"We are always on alert, everyday we are on alert, the thing is being so close in proximity, its quite a coincidence," says Suchodolski.
"It was deemed dangerous enough that we would be required to demolish the building the night of the fire," says Darrin Jerome, the city's Director of Neighborhood Services and Inspections.
The emergency demolition on Genesee cost the city about $100,000. The one on Lapeer, which will take place after investigators take a closer look, could cost more $65,000.
"We do budget for emergency demolitions, but it's not normally for the size of type of structure we are dealing with downtown, those are massive buildings and the costs are much greater," says Jerome.
Suchdoloski says state police, ATF and city police are all helping with the investigation.
"We do have some leads on potential causes," he says.
The city has been busy battling fires this year. The fire department has fought 67 structure fires so far in 2022, compared with 54 last year at this time.