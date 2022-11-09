Kildee wins tough race for sixth term in Congress

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Dan Kildee survived one of his toughest reelection challenges to win a seventh term representing Mid-Michigan in Congress.
Unofficial results on Wednesday morning show Kildee, a Democrat, beat Republican Paul Junge with 53% of the vote. Junge had 43%, Kathy Goodwin of the Working Class Party had 3% of the vote while Libertarian David Canny had 1% of the vote.
"Thank you to mid-Michigan voters for placing their trust in me to be their voice in Congress," Kildee said in a victory statement Wednesday. "I am eager to put this hard-fought campaign behind us and focus on the work ahead for Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Tuscola and Genesee Counties."
The Eighth District seat, which Kildee has represented since 2013, typically voted solidly Democrat before redistricting this year. The Kildee family has held the seat since 1977, when Dan Kildee’s uncle Dale Kildee first was elected to Congress.
Changes to the district boundaries in 2022 turned the seat into a tossup. The new Eighth Congressional District now includes Genesee, Saginaw, Bay and part of Midland counties.
Kildee campaigned on his record of supporting Democrat policies in Congress and bringing in significant amounts of federal dollars to Mid-Michigan. He painted Junge as out of touch with Mid-Michigan and attempting to buy a seat in Congress with his family’s wealth.
Junge campaigned on his business record, connections top Republicans and bringing a fresh voice to Congress. During the campaign, he claimed Kildee is too liberal and out of step with the people of Mid-Michigan.
Junge beat two other Republicans in the August primary to win his party’s nomination while Kildee ran unopposed in August.
Republicans were cruising to big victories in most other Mid-Michigan congressional races:
Second District
Incumbent Republican John Moolenaar easily won a fifth term in Congress after beating Democrat rival Jerry Hilliard. The Associated Press declared Moolenaar the winner at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
With all precincts reporting, Moolenaar had 64% of the vote while Hilliard had 34% and Libertarian Nathan Hewer claimed 2% of the vote.
Moolenaar will represent 20 counties from western Midland County to Ionia County north to Manistee and east to Gladwin.
First District
Incumbent Republican Jack Bergman won his fourth term in Congress with a large victory over Democrat Bob Lorinser.
With all precincts reporting, Bergman claimed 68% of the vote while Lorinser won 38%. Liz Hakola of the Working Class Party had 1% of the vote while Libertarian Andrew Gale won 1%.
Bergman will represent the entire Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula north of Standish.
Seventh District
Democrat Elissa Slotkin survived one of Michigan's most hotly contested races for Congress by beating Republican Tom Barrett. The Associated Press called the race in her favor with about 95% of precincts reporting.
Slotkin won 52% of the vote while Barrett claimed 47% and Libertarian Leah R. Dailey took 2%.
Slotkin will represent most of five counties in the Lansing area and a small part of southwestern Oakland County.
Ninth District
Incumbent Republican Lisa McClain cruised to an easy win for a second term by beating Democrat Brian Jaye. The Associated Press called the race in McClain’s favor with over 90% of precincts reporting.
McClain had 64% of the vote to 33% for Jaye, 2% for Jim Walkowicz of the Working Class Party and 1% for Libertarian Jake Kelts.
The Ninth District includes the Thumb Region south to northern Oakland and Macomb counties.