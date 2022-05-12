Landscaping companies trying to keep up with inflation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- With gas roughly twice what it was last year, business owners say they can't afford to keep their rates the same.
"Last year, we were spending on average about $6,000 a week on fuel, as it's one of our more expensive costs. This year, we're spending around 11 to $12,000 per week," said Sam Gembel, owner of Atlas Outdoor in Grand Blanc.
On scales large and small, landscapers agree that fuel costs are changing the way they work.
"I'm telling all my customers this year that we just had to go up on everybody, raise prices on everybody across the board for all our services," said Maurice Nelson, owner of Grassdash in Flint.
He paid more than $100 to fill his truck, mowers, and cans Thursday. Last year, doing so only cost him about $50.
Nelson said he raised his rates accordingly, but hasn't lost any customers so far.
Gembel said his business had made more extensive adjustments to save on fuel.
"We began with focusing more on route density and tightening up our service area. So clients we may have been able to serve for the last ten years, we just had to reach out and explain it wasn't cost effective for us to service them anymore."
But even then, they still had to raise rates.
Gembel said his company is exploring other options for fuel-efficiency, including electric vehicles and machinery. But for a smaller business like Grassdash, continuing inflation remains a concern.
"That is something I do worry about, like, if we have to keep raising our prices and turn some customers away. But what can you do? You've got to pay for the gas to run the equipment," Nelson said.