Latinx Community Center hosts Cinco De Mayo event in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Latinx and Flint Downtown Development Authority brought out vendors, food, and activities to celebrate Mexico's against all odds victory against invading French troops.
"We are downtown Flint today in Buckham Alley. We partnered with the DDA because they reached out and said with all of this development we're seeing we want to see the Latin culture represented," said Latinx Community Center Executive Director Asa Zuccaro. "And I said oh we have to do a Cinco De Mayo event downtown."
The mission of the Latinx Technology and Community Center is to enhance the dignity and quality of life for the Flint & Genesee County Latin community and other cultures.
"Latin folks have been in Flint for over 100 years so to have an event like this where it represents that culture," said Zuccaro. "Specifically, Mexican culture is so important and it's important to see some of these events that happened down here that we now have a space to reflect that culture."
The free event was open to the public and created a space to offer a night filled with live Latin Music, authentic Mexican food, and vendors.
"The one thing that we want to see is that support in helping small businesses get propped up," Zuccaro said. "So, we have some amazing Latin food that you can't find anywhere in Genesee County because that's what we want to celebrate, that Latin American food that we can't find anywhere else but right here, right now."
Though construction down Saginaw street may look discouraging Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the show must go on throughout the project.
"This is what Flint is about - 750,000 bricks with 750,000 new attitudes coming down to the city of Flint for activities like this one," Mayor Neeley said.
Zuccaro says that the Latinx Community Center will have events throughout the summer starting in July.