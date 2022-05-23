Local business owner and Gaylord native collecting donations for hometown

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – A devastated community is working to pick up the pieces after a vicious tornado killed two people and left dozens of others injured.
For Tabbitha Poehner, she says her hometown is forever changed.
“The whole west side of the city is pretty much gone, everywhere I used to hang out is gone,” Poehner said.
Poehner now lives in Grand Blanc running her business Tea Bee but for 13 years called Gaylord home. Years later, many of her friends still reside in the northern town, some that were caught in the storm.
“One of my friends, her husband and her youngest daughter was caught up in it on one side of town, and then their oldest daughter was caught up on the other side,” she said. “My friends have just told me about the devastation.”
While she’s now nearly two and a half hours away, the distance isn’t stopping her from providing help.
“We're accepting donations from baby items, clothes, personal care, batteries, lamps, things that can help people get back on their feet,” Poehner said. “We are taking monetary donations and any checks can be written out to Otsego County United Way. We are accepting cash as well.”
Poehner plans to travel up to Gaylord this Friday with her family to drop off those donations and see the destruction for herself. Something she’s not sure she’s mentally prepared for.
“It's gonna be hard to see it and show them you know, like, this is what used to be here and unfortunately it's not anymore ,” she said.
The outreach she says from her Mid-Michigan patrons though is giving her hope that her hometown isn’t alone as they recover from the tragedy.
“We are still a community. Michigan is a community as a whole, the United States is a community you should always be there for each other no matter where you are,” Poehner said.
Tea Bee is still accepting donations until this Thursday. Any physical or monetary donations can be dropped off at their Grand Blanc store located across from Gillroy's hardware.