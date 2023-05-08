Local business owner starts GoFundMe for 3 teens badly injured in rollover crash on I-75 south of Grand Blanc

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Three mid-Michigan teenagers are recovering after the vehicle they were in rolled over on I-75 in Grand Blanc Township last week.
The Bendle high school seniors all suffered serious to life-threatening injuries.
Now members of the Bendle school district have rallied together to help the families with medical expenses.
"These are my people and as a community we have to take care of each other," said Kyle Krupa owner of Delta Tire.
It has been an outpouring of support from the community for these Bendle students and for one local business owner who has started a GoFundMe to help the families - this accident hits close to home.
"Both me and my dad who owns the shop we are Bendle graduates," said Krupa.
Owner of Delta Tire - Kyle Krupa says as a local, family-owned business, their mission is to take care of the community whenever help is needed.
Krupa and his family needed that same support 7 years ago when his little cousin Katie passed in a tragic accident.
"In 2016 my 16-year-old cousin who was a Bendle student was in a car accident and she died," he said. "And the last thing I wanted my family to worry about was money, now these students and their family they need us."
Three seniors just a month away from graduation - Miguel Alfaro, Ayden Shauger, and Faith McDermott -- were on I-75 early Friday morning when police say the jeep they were in rolled over causing serious injuries.
"I just cannot imagine as a parent how they're dealing with this," said Mari Brooks, a Bendle High School mom. "Miguel's mom I'm very close and she is one of the strongest moms that I know so I know that she's going through it right now seeing her baby not like he should be."
Krupa says that both Shauger and McDermott have been recently released from the hospital with injuries and will be set for surgery soon.
The driver, Alfaro, is still in critical condition but slowly improving.
"Miguel does have a few broken bones, a broken neck, and a brain bleed," said Krupa. "But right now they have it completely quiet in the room but they did lighten up the sedation and he was following commands appropriately, he was moving all of his extremities which is a blessing."
Austin Brooks, a sophomore at Bendle - says the students showed an outpour of support with prayers and a candle light vigil.
"I've known this man for a very long time I've wrestled with him and I've played football with him," Brooks said. "And it's just very upsetting that he's in this predicament right now."
To help the families of the three teens GoFundMe pages has been made and Krupa of Delta Tire has also created a raffle.