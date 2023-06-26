Local students await ruling on Biden's student debt relief policy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Before the end of this month, The Supreme Court will decide if President Joe Biden's $400 million plan to wipe out student loan debt will move forward.
About 43 million borrowers were eligible for Biden's relief program. 16 million have been approved to have their debt forgiven and local students are anxiously waiting on the ruling. Including, Nolan Henson, a Central Michigan University Student, who is just one of 26 million Americans who applied for Biden's loan forgiveness program.
"When I logged into my FAFSA portal during junior and senior year mark, I started to see like, 'wow, this is kind of racking up here,'" said Henson. "It was an easy application, so I was very excited for the outcome."
As a lower-income student who wanted to pursue a higher education, he saw the debt relief policy as a beacon of light for his 30 thousand dollar burden.
"I am anxious about the final ruling. This could effect millions and this one of the first plans introduced by government officials that I've seen embody equity."
Dr. Chris Douglas, a professor of Economics at University of Michigan-Flint says the average student loan balance is $30 thousand.
"If ten thousand dollars were forgiven, a typical borrower will save between one hundred to to one hundred fifty dollars per month."
Regardless of the ruling, student loan payments are set to resume in Octobers, so borrowers will need to be financially prepared within these next few months.
"I think what people have to be mindful of that once student loan payments resume in October, typical borrowers could be paying an extra 300 dollars per month in their monthly budget for their students loans that they haven't been paying for the better part of 3 years due to the pandemic," said Douglas.
Nolan says he plans to get into the workforce to pay off his loans if SCOTUS rules against the forgiveness plan.
"I'm trying to plan if I want to go to graduate school and considering that's largely funded by loans, I don't know if I want to take on more student loans," he said.