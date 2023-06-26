 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Local students await ruling on Biden's student debt relief policy

  • Updated
  • 0

The Court will decide if President Joe Biden's $400 million plan to wipe out student loan debt will move forward.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Before the end of this month, The Supreme Court will decide if President Joe Biden's $400 million plan to wipe out student loan debt will move forward.

About 43 million borrowers were eligible for Biden's relief program. 16 million have been approved to have their debt forgiven and local students are anxiously waiting on the ruling. Including, Nolan Henson, a Central Michigan University Student, who is just one of 26 million Americans who applied for Biden's loan forgiveness program. 

"When I logged into my FAFSA portal during junior and senior year mark, I started to see like, 'wow, this is kind of racking up here,'" said Henson. "It was an easy application, so I was very excited for the outcome."

As a lower-income student who wanted to pursue a higher education, he saw the debt relief policy as a beacon of light for his 30 thousand dollar burden.

"I am anxious about the final ruling. This could effect millions and this one of the first plans introduced by government officials that I've seen embody equity."

Dr. Chris Douglas, a professor of Economics at University of Michigan-Flint says the average student loan balance is $30 thousand.

"If ten thousand dollars were forgiven, a typical borrower will save between one hundred to to one hundred fifty dollars per month."

Regardless of the ruling, student loan payments are set to resume in Octobers, so borrowers will need to be financially prepared within these next few months.

"I think what people have to be mindful of that once student loan payments resume in October, typical borrowers could be paying an extra 300 dollars per month in their monthly budget for their students loans that they haven't been paying for the better part of 3 years due to the pandemic," said Douglas.

Nolan says he plans to get into the workforce to pay off his loans if SCOTUS rules against the forgiveness plan.

"I'm trying to plan if I want to go to graduate school and considering that's largely funded by loans, I don't know if I want to take on more student loans," he said.

