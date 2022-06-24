Local women recalls pro-choice experience that saved her life

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Before her two children were born, Genesee County resident Ashley Prew went through the unthinkable.
"I had what's known as an ectopic pregnancy. So in that moment, I had to have an abortion," she said.
While she said it was an easy decision to make to save her life, the heavy process weighed her emotionally and mentally.
"It was a medically necessary abortion. I would have died without it. And I was very upset, I was grieving the loss of an unexpected child. I didn't know what was going on with my body," she said.
With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Prew said that she feels uneasy knowing women who may face the same medical emergency she did, won't have the access to save their lives.
"Effectively now the concern is something like that happens to me or someone else. Does the government get to decide whether my procedure was medically necessary and who do I have to report that to," she questioned.
If Michigan decides to remove an injunction that would make abortion illegal once again in the state, Prew says it will just put more women at risk.
"So abortion might go away. Just some people will not have the right to safe abortion, it will desperately impact women without the financial means to go to a state where it's legal," she said.