Location of main breach confirmed in Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials confirm that the main breach in the Flint River spill leads back to a storm sewer.

Chemical fingerprinting confirmed to officials that the the petroleum-based substance that leaked into the Flint River June 15 was identical to substances found at Lockhart Chemical.

In an update Thursday, Jill Greenberg, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said that the facility’s operations have been halted until a plan can be submitted to EGLE to ensure that the spill would not continue further after production resumes.

Officials say that Lockhart Chemical submitted plans to EGLE and the city of Flint for bulkheading the portion of the storm sewer that runs under the facility and routing the existing storm sewer around the site. The plans are currently under review.

As of last week, Greenberg said that a whitish discharge has been found at the outfall and samples have been taken at the manhole upstream and downstream of Lockhart for analysis.

She said that the outfall is being monitored with a vactor truck onsite.

Lockhart is required to fund the cleanup effort. Officials said that the company has agreed to accept responsibility.