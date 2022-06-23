Loose horses captured in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The wild, wild west came to Saginaw County this week as two mustangs who were recently transported to Michigan, got loose.
The two mares escaped from a ranch in southwest Saginaw County on Sunday.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Posse tried to corral the horses, but couldn't get close to the mustangs to lasso them.
Farmers have been complaining the horses have been causing damage to their crops.
Wednesday, a pen was erected and bait was used to capture one of the horses in Chapin Township.
Thursday, the second one was brought into the pen and captured.
The horses are from Utah and were with their new owner in Saginaw County for two months before they escaped.
The Bureau of Land Management, which still owns the horses is expediting the animals' new reassignment and new adoptee's will be coming to pick up the horses on Friday.