LT. Gov. Gilchrist visits I-69/I-475 reconstruction project in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The 100 million dollar reconstruction of I-69 through the heart of Flint continues.
The project from Fenton Road to Dort Highway is being funded by the Rebuilding Michigan program which uses bond dollars to finance projects on Michigan's most traveled roads.
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist visited road work crews Monday at the I-69 interchange with I-475.
The lieutenant governor says thanks to MDOT's inspection on a bridge over the interchange, more potential dangers were identified.
"These 19 bridges that were being looked at, originally this would be resurfacing," said Gilchrist. "This team decided that we needed to do this and do it right."
MDOT closed the Court Street on-ramp to southbound I-475on Monday, along with the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69.
Those are set to reopen late July.
The entire I-69 construction project in Flint is set to wrap up sometime in October or November.