Mayor Neeley unveils proposed ARPA budget to Flint City Council

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has presented his plan to city council on how to use the over 90 million dollars allotted to the city under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Neeley outlined lined several issues to tackle during a special meeting that he called for on Tuesday.
The proposed plans had to follow eligible use categories that were established by the U.S. Treasury Department.
- Respond to COVID-19 Public Health Emergency or Negative Economic Impacts
- Premium Pay for Essential Workers
- Water, Sewer and Broadband Infrastructure
- Government Services to the Extent the Pandemic Reduced Revenue
"I guarantee these dollars will positively impact the residents of Flint," said Mayor Neeley. "We ensure transparency in the spending of these dollars so that everyone clearly understands how these dollars are being spent for the betterment of our community."
Neeley's proposed plan for the ARPA funds includes more than $33 million for housing and blight, Over $11 million in economic development, over $6 million for public health, just over $7 million towards infrastructure, $22 million to financial responsibility, and nearly $3 million in premium pay for essential workers.
Under the ARPA fund requirements, allocation must be completed by December 31 of 2024 and that money must be within the following two years.
