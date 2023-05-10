MDOC corrections officers to receive free tuition at any Michigan community college

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Corrections officers in need of college credits can now attend community college in Michigan for free as a part of a new grant program funded by the state to help corrections officers complete the required college credits for employees.
"Prison education programs are growing around the country," said Mott Community College Second Chance Pell Coordinator, Mary Cusack. "So, it only makes sense that correction officers have access to their education as well."
MCC's Mary Cusack tells me that the state is funding $5 million to help pay the tuition for all MDOC correction officers 15 required credits.
An opportunity she says is essential for not only corrections but rehabilitation beyond correctional facilities.
"The more education that both correction officers and the people they have custody over are getting the safer the environment in the facilities," Cusack said. "And we want not just corrections but rehabilitation and you need everyone to be on the same page and education is the great equalizer."
Corrections officers who are in need of college credits are now eligible to attend any Michigan community college tuition-free under a new state-funded grant program.
MDOC requires 15 college credits during their first 24 months of employment - a requirement that's been tougher for many to achieve after COVID-19.
"The DOC has been really struggling to hire and had to just get people in place to staff the facilities and then COVID hit," said Cusack. "So, now it's their catch up time to get those 15 credits done."
Officers can accumulate the 15 credits in any classes they choose but Cusack says MCC offers classes that can add to their current career skills in law enforcement.
"What we're going to be doing at Mott is cultivating certain classes that we think will help them in their position as a corrections officer," she said. "So, we'll be offering criminal justice classes, sociology, and communications - things that will enhance their job skills."
Cusack says that because of the uncertainty of the correction officers schedule - online classes and extended deadlines will be available.
"So, their scheduling we understand is not the same as many students," said Cusack. "So, the faculty that will be teaching courses for this program will work with officers on things like deadlines."
For more information on how to apply be sure to visit Mott Community College website.