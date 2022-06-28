MDOT reveals plan for reconstructed I-475

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation MDOT is host its final public meeting to discuss the ongoing I-475 planning and Environmental Linkages study.
They are planning to rebuild and redesign the freeway in way that will reduce the footprint, but expand accessibility.
The $300 million project will cover eight miles of the freeway from Carpenter Road to Bristol Road.
Carissa McQuiston is the MDOT PEL Project Manager for the I-475 rebuild.
"If you've driven the corridor or know the corridor well then you know it is not in great shape," she said.
The road is more than 50 years old and the bridges are deteriorating.
MDOT is considering four plans for the I-475 rebuild. McQuiston believes they have settled on the right one for the community: The Reduced Footprint plan.
"Which looks more like, especially through the downtown area, looks more like an urban freeway," she said. The plan calls for building retaining walls on the side instead of the current grassy slopes. "So it will still be depressed, but have the walls and bringing the service drive up a little closer and reducing some of the lanes to right size the roadway," McQuiston said.
Based on the community and stake holder feedback the reduced footprint plan was considered the best alternative.
"We did hear that originally 475 was constructed some communities were lost and destroyed. We want to make sure we are recognizing that and acknowledging that and somehow incorporating that into 475 as we rebuild it," she said.
The rebuild will also expand access to I-475.
"When we redo the bridges we are going to have 12 foot areas for pedestrians and bicyclist. We are going to have the trails, we are going to have way more access than what is out there now," McQuiston said.
MDOT is presenting the plan Tuesday at its final public meeting. It starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Flint Public Library.