Medical community mourns the loss of Dr. Venkat Rao after tragic hit-and-run crash in Kings Pointe

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The community is mourning a well-known sleep doctor who served countless patients for three decades.
Dr. Venkat Rao was walking in his Grand Blanc neighborhood when he was struck by a car.
The driver left the scene and Dr. Rao died two days later.
Dr. Rao is said to be a true leader - a description that Dr. Varghese his partner since 1992, as Dr. Rao has made a difference to countless patients in the Genesee County area.
He made a life changing difference for those struggling with sleep apnea and difficulty breathing.
Grand Blanc City Police say Dr. Rao died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run crash on Thursday in his King Pointe neighborhood.
Fellow partners Dr. Youssef and Dr. Sabbagh say his mentorship is what they'll remember most and the way he cared for his patients.
"Dr. Rao was a big mentor, I started here in January 2020 and was fairly new out of training," said Dr. Sabbagh. "And he showed me how to not only be a good doctor but how to be more personal to patients and staff."
"I have been working with Dr. Rao for over 10 years now and I also started just out of fellowship so for me Dr. Rao and Dr. Varghese have been mentors for me," said Dr. Youssef. "A lot of people talk about how Dr. Rao was a leader in the community, he was a chairman of medicine and he did a lot of work for the community that not a lot of people may know about."
Alongside Dr. Rao's involvement with Hurley Medical Center and McLaren Flint Hospital, serving as chair and board member for several committees throughout the state and on the national level - his independent practice Chest & Sleep Medicine Consultants is where Dr. Varghese says will feel a tremendous void.
"Dr. Rao and I started our own group in 2007 and now we have 6 other partners, and he has been our leader and mentor and has given us guidance and direction," Dr. Varghese said. "He has been an important part of our group and we definitely will feel his loss and absence for sure."
Dr. Rao is survived by his wife of 45 years, two children, two grandchildren, his mother and many other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint.