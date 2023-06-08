Memorial held on 70th anniversary of Beecher tornado

BEECHER (WJRT) - 70 years ago, a deadly tornado tore through Mid-Michigan, going into the record books.
In Beecher, the community gathered to re-dedicate a memorial there, to remember the deadly event.
"I remember as a child it was just total chaos," said survivor Jack Wildman. "Everybody looking for their families, their kids and their parents."
116 people lost their lives and 844 people were hurt in the F-5 tornado. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Beecher tornado still ranks as the 10th deadliest tornado to ever strike the U.S.